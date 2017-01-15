Montreal police investigate arson at used car dealership in Pointe-aux-Trembles

The arson squad is investigating after a fire at a used car dealership in Pointes-aux-Trembles damaged several vehicles.

The blaze broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the dealership which is located near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Notre-Dame Street East.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the fire started, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

“They were dressed in black clothes and their faces were hidden by masks at the time,” Bergeron said. “So we have no further details.”

The pair has yet to be located.