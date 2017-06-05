130 imams band together to refuse funerals for London attackers

More than 130 imams and religious leaders from the United Kingdom and around the world issued a joint statement Monday, refusing to provide an Islamic funeral for the three attackers who killed seven and injured dozens more this weekend in London, before they were shot dead by police.

The Muslim leaders also called on others to do the same, saying such “indefensible actions” were against the teachings of the religion. The funeral prayer, called Salat-al-Janazah, is typically offered to everyone regardless of their actions, the imams noted.

“Coming from a range of backgrounds, and from across the U.K.; feeling the pain the rest of the nation feels, we have come together to express our shock and utter disgust at these cold-blooded murders,” the joint statement reads.

The imams commended police and other emergency workers for their quick response to the attack, saying they stand “shoulder to shoulder” with them.

A total of 132 leaders signed the pact, including prominent figures such as Omer El-Hamdoon, the president of the Muslim Association of Britain, and Imam Yahya Adel Ibrahim from Australia.

Many British Muslims have also been attending vigils and condemning the killings. Among them is the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said he was “furious” Islam was used to justify the attack.

Khan led a vigil at Potters Field Park in central London on Monday.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, out values and our way of life,” he told the crowd.

“As the mayor of London I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these hideous crimes: we will defeat you. You will not win.”