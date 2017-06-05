World
June 5, 2017 1:29 pm
Updated: June 5, 2017 1:33 pm

Police name 2 London attackers, say 1 was known to authorities

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the the three London attackers had been identified, but their names wouldn't immediately be released.

A A

Police in London have named two of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge that left seven people dead.

London police said 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

Redouane’s age was not immediately known because he gave two different dates of birth.

Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks Saturday night.

Police say investigations are continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

The three suspects were shot dead by police officers within minutes after the drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then stormed pubs and restaurants stabbing anyone in their path.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Borough Market
Khuram Shazad Butt
London Attack
London Bridge
London Bridge attack
London Bridge Borough Market
London Bridge Terror Attack
London terrorist attack
Rachid Redouane

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News