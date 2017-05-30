Calgary paramedic injured by conducted energy weapon deployed by CPS officer: sources

A Calgary paramedic injured following a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Monday was hit by a conducted energy weapon deployed by a police officer, sources confirm to Global News.

The paramedic was responding to a crash in the northbound lanes between 17 Avenue S.E. and Memorial Drive at around 4 p.m.

In a Monday news release, police said first responders arriving at the scene were confronted by a “combative man” who had been involved in the crash.

Police said multiple EMS, Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Calgary Fire Department (CFD) members tried to restrain the combative man, but were unsuccessful.

According to the release, police attempted to use a conducted energy weapon on the man, but it had little effect.

“It is not known why the patient was combative,” the news release stated. “He was transported to hospital after being sedated.”

In the news release, police said that one paramedic “sustained serious injuries in the altercation and was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.”

They did not state how the paramedic was injured.

Global News has reached out to the CPS but they have declined to comment at this time.

A message left for Calgary EMS has not yet been returned.