Man charged in Deerfoot incident that left 3 first responders injured

Police have charged a 52-year-old man in connection with an unusual incident on a busy Calgary roadway Monday afternoon.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, police said they first received multiple reports of a man driving a 2006 Acura MDX northbound along Deerfoot Trail in an unsafe manner. He was said to be weaving between the left-hand land into the median, returning to the road and crashing into vehicles, before he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision between 17 Avenue and Memorial Drive S.E.

Police said they were checking on the people involved in the crash when they were told by a witness paramedics were struggling with a man in the Acura MDX.

According to the release, multiple members of the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) and EMS were involved in a struggle with a man, believed to be the driver, in the close confines of the Acura. They said one EMS member received head injuries after he was “actively assaulted.”

Police said as they attempted to assist the other first responders in the altercation in the car, three officers discharged their Tasers (conducted energy weapons) multiple times to try to stop the man.

In a news release Monday, police said the suspect appeared to be unaffected by their Tasers, which eventually led them to sedate him.

Police said Tuesday two EMS members made contact with the CPS officers’ Tasers in the struggle inside the Acura. One police officer also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

At one point Monday afternoon, our Global News crew counted 25 police cars, six ambulances and four fire engines on scene on both sides of Deerfoot Trail. The road was consequently shut down in both directions just before 5 p.m.

Kent Douglas Wilson has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault against a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police could not confirm whether alcohol or drugs are suspected, nor could they confirm whether the suspect is known to them. At this time Wilson is believed to be the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Wilson is set to appear in court July 5, 2017.