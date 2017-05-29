Traffic
May 29, 2017 6:53 pm
Updated: May 29, 2017 7:08 pm

Deerfoot Trail closure slows Calgary traffic after serious incident Monday

By Weather Anchor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A serious crash closed down the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail during rush hour on Monday. Kris Laudien reports.

A A

Calgary police officers shut down northbound Deerfoot Trail Monday afternoon between Memorial Drive and 17 Avenue South.

Crews were on both sides of the busy road just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials told Global News the northbound lanes were closed and the southbound lanes may also need to be closed as the situation develops.

WATCH LIVE: Crash closes northbound Deerfoot Trail.

Our Global News crews have confirmed multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the incident. No other details are known at this time.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Police
Calgary Traffic
Deerfoot Shut Down
Deerfoot Trail
Emergency crews
road closure
Serious incident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News