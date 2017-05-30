Nova Scotia 2017 election results: See live results from every riding

The 2017 Nova Scotia election is coming to an end. Voters across Nova Scotia will go to the polls today (Tuesday, May 30) to fill out their ballot and help choose the province’s next premier.

Want live results for specific Nova Scotia ridings? Find your riding here.

A new Mainstreet/iPolitics poll released Monday suggests 41 per cent of respondents favour Stephen McNeil’s Liberal party. Thirty-three per cent favour Jamie Baillie’s Progressive Conservatives and 22 per cent support Gary Burrill’s NDP.

But the poll found too that the number of undecideds has spiked; 15 per cent told the pollsters they were undecided last week, that’s now up to 19 per cent.

When can I vote in the 2017 Nova Scotia election?

Polls will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. AT.

You can see the promises made by the leaders here.

Follow live, real-time results from the 2017 Nova Scotia election with the interactive map below when the polls close.