Nova Scotia election: Global News projects Liberal government

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil will remain as premier of Nova Scotia as Global News projects a Liberal government.

But it’s not clear yet whether it will be a minority or majority government.

The province is no stranger to minority governments. The Progressive Conservatives formed minority governments in both 2003 and 2006 under former premiers John Hamm and Rodney MacDonald respectively. The Liberals also held a minority government from March 1998 to August 1999.

If a minority result is declared, McNeil would remain as premier but he will have to work with the NDP and the PCs to maintain a stable government.

If the party loses a non-confidence vote on a bill — such as the budget — it would be up to Lt. Gov. John James Grant to either ask the party with the second highest amount of votes to try and form a government. Alternatively, Grant could dissolve the House again and call another election.

Nova Scotia hasn’t seen a back-to-back majority government since the 1980s.

