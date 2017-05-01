Nova Scotia Election: Full ridings list
A A
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dartmouth South NDP MLA Marian Mancini resigned in April, the seat was vacant when the legislature was dissolved on April 30.
Voters in Nova Scotia go to the polls on May 30, for the province’s 40th general election. Global News has complete coverage of the N.S. election 2017.
Here is a full list of the 51 ridings in the provincial election, including a link to the riding page with more details. Find out who the incumbent candidate is, who’s running against them, and the riding’s voting history.
- Annapolis
- Antigonish
- Argyle-Barrington
- Bedford
- Cape Breton Centre
- Cape Breton-Richmond
- Chester-St. Margaret’s
- Clare-Digby
- Clayton Park West
- Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley
- Colchester North
- Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage
- Cole Harbour-Portland Valley
- Cumberland North
- Cumberland South
- Dartmouth East
- Dartmouth North
- Dartmouth South
- Eastern Shore
- Fairview-Clayton Park
- Glace Bay
- Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie
- Halifax Armdale
- Halifax Atlantic
- Halifax Chebucto
- Halifax Citadel-Sable Island
- Halifax Needham
- Hammonds Plains-Lucasville
- Hants East
- Hants West
- Inverness
- Kings North
- Kings South
- Kings West
- Lunenburg
- Lunenburg West
- Northside-Westmount
- Pictou Centre
- Pictou East
- Pictou West
- Preston-Dartmouth
- Queens-Shelburne
- Sackville-Beaver Bank
- Sackville Cobequid
- Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg
- Sydney-Whitney Pier
- Timberlea-Prospect
- Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River
- Victoria-The Lakes
- Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank
- Yarmouth
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.