Saskatchewan man charged with uttering threats at Justin Trudeau

A Saskatchewan man is charged with uttering threats at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The RCMP National Security Enforcement Section learned in March about the alleged threat that was made on social media.

The threat was traced back to Saskatchewan.

Derek Hurrell, 34, from Borden, Sask., was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of uttering threats.

Police also searched a home in Borden and seized several electronic devices.

Authorities said there was no direct contact between Hurrell and the prime minister and have not said what the nature of the alleged threat was.

“This is the second charge of this nature laid within the past ten months. Both instances involved the use of social media,” Supt. Rob Cameron, the “F” Division assistant criminal operations officer for federal policing, said in a statement.

“It’s important for the public to know that criminal charges may be laid if evidence is obtained to support them. We do not take these investigations lightly, no matter who the victim is.”

Christopher Hayes, who is from Grayson, Sask., pleaded guilty in February of uttering threats against Trudeau on Facebook.

He was fined $500 and placed on probation for nine months, which includes not being within 100 metres of Trudeau at any public event.

Earlier this week, a Lethbridge woman was charged with uttering threats for social media posts she made regarding the federal government and the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Hurrell appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday and will be back in court on June 1.