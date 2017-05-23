Lethbridge woman charged with uttering threats against Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

A 49-year-old woman from Lethbridge has been charged with uttering threats for social media posts she made regarding the federal government and the prime minister’s wife.

Investigators with the RCMP K division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) received information on May 11 pertaining to threats against the government and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Officers identified the social media account where the messages originated. Investigators then identified an address in Lethbridge and the social media user, who was arrested on May 12.

Lisa Seymour-Peters was charged with one count of uttering threats under Section 264.1 of the Criminal Code. She was released under conditions not to contact or be within 100 metres of Grégoire Trudeau or her immediate family. She is also not allowed to attend any political party gathering or function.

Seymour-Peters is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Lethbridge on June 8.

“Using social media as a means by which to make threats against an individual or a group of people is not to be taken lightly and may result in criminal charges if a police investigation obtains evidence to support the laying of such charges,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

K-INSET worked with Lethbridge police and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in the investigation.