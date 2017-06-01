Sask. man accused of threatening Justin Trudeau supported by Heaven’s Hellions

Members of a group known as Heaven’s Hellions offered support for the Borden, Sask. man accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

Around five people clad in shirts bearing the group’s logo shielded Derek Hurrell from media following his brief court appearance Thursday.

In an April 7 post on the Heaven’s Hellions Facebook page, the group described itself as “an organization formed to support our communities, neighbours, veterans and citizens from a government that has overlooked the needs of the people.”

Heaven’s Hellions is not a “motorcycle club, a gang or a criminal organization,” according to the post.

Hurrell was arrested last week and charged with one count of uttering threats, though RCMP said there was no direct contact between Hurrell and Trudeau.

The nature of the threat has not been stated by police.

Officers seized several electronic devices from a Borden home the same day Hurrell was arrested.

In court, the Crown stated Hurrell is eligible for legal aid.

The accused is out of jail and scheduled to return to Saskatoon provincial court August 10.