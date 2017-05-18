New Brunswick RCMP charge two men after assault in Dieppe on Wednesday
New Brunwick RCMP have charged two men in connection to an assault that occurred early Wednesday morning in Dieppe.
Police say they responded to a restaurant shortly before 3:00 a.m. for a report of a 21-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a knife wound to the leg.
READ MORE: N.B. RCMP seek information after shots fired at community mailbox
RCMP interviewed the man before he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Brogan Black, 19, of Albert County and 26-year-old Steve Cochrane of Riverview, were arrested a short time later after they were located in a vehicle heading east on Highway 15.
READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal head-on crash
They have each been charged with aggravated assault.
The pair appeared in Moncton Provincial Court later on Wednesday and were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.