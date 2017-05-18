New Brunswick RCMP charge two men after assault in Dieppe on Wednesday

New Brunwick RCMP have charged two men in connection to an assault that occurred early Wednesday morning in Dieppe.

Police say they responded to a restaurant shortly before 3:00 a.m. for a report of a 21-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a knife wound to the leg.

RCMP interviewed the man before he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brogan Black, 19, of Albert County and 26-year-old Steve Cochrane of Riverview, were arrested a short time later after they were located in a vehicle heading east on Highway 15.

They have each been charged with aggravated assault.

The pair appeared in Moncton Provincial Court later on Wednesday and were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.