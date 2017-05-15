Crime
May 15, 2017 1:45 pm
Updated: May 15, 2017 1:55 pm

N.B. RCMP seek information after shots fired at community mailbox

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for information about those involved in the shooting of this community mailbox.

New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for help in finding those involved in the vandalism of a Canada Post community mailbox.

Police say the mailbox, in Birdton, N.B. was shot at sometime between the evening of May 2 and morning of May 3.

The mailbox had to be replaced at a cost of $1,500.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

