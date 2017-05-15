N.B. RCMP seek information after shots fired at community mailbox

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for help in finding those involved in the vandalism of a Canada Post community mailbox.

Police say the mailbox, in Birdton, N.B. was shot at sometime between the evening of May 2 and morning of May 3.

The mailbox had to be replaced at a cost of $1,500.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.