New Brunswick RCMP investigating fatal head-on crash

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a 48-year-old man from Petit-Rocher, N.B., was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred at the 32B exit off Highway 11 shortly before 3:15 p.m.

Reports indicate that an SUV and tractor trailer were the two vehicles that collided head-on.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP seize about 200,000 contraband cigarettes in 2 traffic stops

The driver of the SUV died on impact while the driver of the trailer was treated for minor injuries.

Highway 11 was closed for several hours yesterday as part of the crash investigation.

RCMP say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.