New Brunswick RCMP seize about 200,000 contraband cigarettes in 2 traffic stops

Two traffic stops, almost a week apart, have resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of approximately 200,000 contraband cigarettes in New Brunswick.

During a routine traffic stop on April 28, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 2 near Perth-Andover, N.B.. As a result, a 60-year-old man was arrested, and about 50,000 contraband cigarettes were seized.

On May 4, police stopped a different vehicle on Highway 2 near Waterville, N.B. During this stop, a 40-year-old was arrested, and police seized approximately 150,000 contraband cigarettes.

Both men were released pending future court appearances. Their vehicles have also both been seized.

The RCMP say the investigation continues, and the seizures are not believed to be related.