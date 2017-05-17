Canada
May 17, 2017 10:41 am

RCMP labour trial hears that no one took command during Moncton shooting rampage

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP Const. Eric Dubois walks outside Moncton Law Courts at the sentencing hearing for Justin Bourque in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, October 27, 2014.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A retired assistant RCMP commissioner says no one took command during a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., so officers were forced to make their own decisions amid the chaos.

Alphonse MacNeil, who conducted an independent review of the shootings for the force, told the RCMP’s Labour Code trial that few front-line supervisors were trained to take control of such situations at the time.

MacNeil said there was a lack of communication, noting that no one went on the radio to indicate when Const. Fabrice Gevaudan had been shot – one of three Mounties who died on June 4, 2014.

He said the lack of coordination continued after the 20-minute window of the shootings, with members from other detachments arriving in the early hours of June 5 unaware of where they should go.

MacNeil also said officers were at a tactical disadvantage during the initial response because Justin Bourque’s semi-automatic rifle and shotgun were more powerful than the Mounties’ pistols.

The RCMP is accused of violating the Labour Code for allegedly failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

