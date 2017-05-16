Training expert says Moncton shooting response was inconsistent

A police training expert has told the RCMP’s Labour Code trial that some of the actions of officers responding to a 2014 shooting rampage were consistent with their training, while others caused him concern.

Sgt. Sam Tease was part of a team that analyzed the response to the Moncton, N.B., incident as part of an independent review led by retired RCMP assistant commissioner Alphonse MacNeil.

Tease, an expert in use of force and officer safety training, says the first officer who arrived on scene on June 4, 2014, was correct to not enter the woods where Justin Bourque was last spotted, instead calling for backup and requesting a police dog.

He says there was initially good communication among the next wave of officers and they took cover and concealed themselves, as per their training.

But he says he was concerned the officers did not put on body armour, which was available to them in the cruisers.

Tease said the patrol carbine rifle would have been the most effective weapon to use during the initial response, based on its accuracy at long ranges.

MacNeil’s 2015 report on the shooting spree that killed three Mounties and wounded two others recommended the force equip officers with carbines, which were not available to Moncton Mounties at the time of the shooting.

The RCMP is accused of violating the Labour Code for allegedly failing to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction, equipment and training in an active-shooter event.