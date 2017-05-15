Injured Mountie recalls gunman casually crossing street during Moncton rampage

A Mountie has recalled watching from behind his vehicle, wounded and bleeding, as Justin Bourque casually walked across the street during his shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B.

Const. Eric Dubois told the RCMP’s Labour Code trial he saw Bourque for roughly four seconds as he walked slowly across a road on June 4, 2014, “like someone who was crossing the street with a dog in his hand.”

READ MORE: Mountie was ‘waiting to be shot again’ during Moncton shooting: RCMP labour trial

Dubois said in Moncton provincial court Monday that he had rushed to assist another officer when he was shot while crouched behind his vehicle and saw blood coming from holes in his pants and shirt.

He says he had started his shift at 7 p.m. and about half hour later heard reports of an armed man wearing camouflage walking down the street – and responded to the scene armed only with his 9mm pistol.

Dubois also recalled seeing an officer dragging a lifeless Const. Fabrice Gevaudan and rushing over to assist after arriving on scene, but after looking at him he knew he was dead.

READ MORE: RCMP trial over Moncton shooting response to resume on Monday

Gevaudan and constables Doug Larche and Dave Ross were killed, while Dubois and Const. Darlene Goguen were wounded when Bourque used a semi-automatic rifle to target police officers in Moncton’s northwest end.