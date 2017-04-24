Mounties prepare to relive ‘horrific night’ as trial against RCMP begins in N.B.

As the RCMP goes on trial on accusations of violating labour law on Monday, the man in charge of the New Brunswick Mounties has reminded his officers in an internal memo that the process will be tough for everyone.

The trial will focus on Labour Code charges stemming from the force’s response to the June 4, 2014, shootings of three New Brunwsick Mounties.

Constables Doug Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when gunman Justin Bourque used a semi-automatic rifle to target police officers in Moncton’s northwest end.

Larry Tremblay, the New Brunswick RCMP commander and assistant commissioner, urged service members to contact the force’s Employee Assistance Program if needed.

“Witnesses will be called and details of that horrific night will be relived by them and through stories in the media. This will be stressful,” he wrote.

Employment and Social Development Canada alleges the RCMP failed to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction and training in an active shooter event, and also didn’t give members the appropriate equipment.

The force entered not-guilty pleas in May 2016.

“The organization has exercised its right tConst.o defend itself. Like any court case, there is a due process that will be followed,” wrote Tremblay.

Nadine Larche, the wife of Const. Doug Larche, says change is needed in the RCMP before history repeats itself. Larche said that while the trial will be extremely difficult for everyone, she hopes it will lead to changes to ensure officer safety and better working conditions.

The trial is expected to last until June.

—With files from The Canadian Press and Ross Lord