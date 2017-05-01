RCMP trial over Moncton shooting response to resume on Monday

A labour code trial in New Brunswick resumes today after hearing that a senior RCMP officer said he warned superiors about the lack of firepower for front line officers.

Superintendent Troy Lightfoot said he issued the warning long before the 2014 shooting rampage that left three Mounties dead in Moncton, New Brunswick.

He says he became concerned about officer and public safety after various active shooter incidents, including the 2005 attack in Mayerthorpe, Alberta, that killed four Mounties.

The allegations against the RCMP stem from its response to Justin Bourque’s shooting rampage that killed three officers and wounded two others.

Bourque was armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

Police use of C8 carbine rifles became a central focus in the fallout from the shootings, with some Moncton officers complaining they were outgunned because they did not have carbines.

The force is charged with four violations of the labour code.