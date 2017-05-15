IHIT investigates targeted shooting in Richmond that left 24-year-old man dead

A 24-year-old man is dead in what the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling a targetted shooting in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident at Granville Avenue and Ledway Road at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene police found a person dead inside the vehicle and quickly deemed it a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Jasdeep Singh Klair, who is known to police.

IHIT is investigating and from evidence gathered so far, says it appears there was a suspect vehicle seen fleeing in the Lindsay Road neighbourhood after the shooting. Investigators believe Klair was shot while driving his car and due to his injuries, lost consciousness and crashed his car a short distance away.

Although many people in the area heard gunfire at the time of the shooting, police did not get any calls of shots fired. They were called in for the car crash.

Within an hour of the shooting, police found the suspect vehicle in the 4400-block of Thompson Road. The vehicle is described as a 2010 orange Kia Forte and according to police, it was reported stolen from the Surrey area in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.