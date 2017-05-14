Police investigating ‘brazen’ Mothers’ Day homicide in Richmond

Richmond RCMP were busy dealing with a “brazen” Mothers’ Day homicide in a quiet residential neighbourhood on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Granville Avenue just west of No. 2 Road. Inspector Keith Bramhill, regional duty officer for Lower Mainland District E-Division, told Global News police were called after a vehicle went off the road.

Police say indications at the scene suggested the person in the vehicle had died as a result of a homicide.

Granville Avenue will be closed in both directions for some time as authorities, including the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, investigate.

Bramhill said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the person died of gunshot wounds or another cause, but it was “clearly a homicide.”

A suspect has not yet been identified.