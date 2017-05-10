Clark to continue governing B.C.

BC Liberal Party leader Christy Clark will remain in charge of this province despite her party clinching a minority government, with recounts expected in at least three close ridings.

Global News has learned B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon has asked Clark to continue governing the province while the uncertainty around election results continues.

It may be a while before British Columbians know which way the power will shift in the province.

Elections BC says absentee ballots won’t be counted until May 22.

Andrew Watson with Elections BC says the timing for counting absentee ballots is established in the Election Act.

Watson says absentee ballots are sent to the voter’s electoral district of residence for counting, so the delay is needed to allow time for this, in addition to other reconciliation processes their district electoral officers conduct to verify the preliminary results.

Clark will be holding a press conference at noon today to address what’s next for the province. It will be broadcast live on our website, Facebook page and on Global News at Noon.

