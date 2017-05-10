B.C. election 2017: Recounts likely in these ridings due to very close results

The 2017 B.C. election was one of the closest ever as the Liberals eked out a minority government with the Green Party holding the balance of power. But there’s a chance that could change if recounts overturn preliminary results in a few very tight ridings.

InCourtenay-Comox, there is a difference of only nine votes separating the NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard and the BC Liberals’ Jim Benniger.

In Maple Ridge-Mission, there was a difference of 120 votes between the NDP’s Bob D’Eith and incumbent BC Liberal Marc Dalton, with D’Eith currently ahead.

In the riding of Coquitlam-Burke Mountian it was a close race as Joan Isaacs took that riding for the BC Liberals, bringing in more than 170 votes that the NDP’s Jodie Wickens.

Recount requests must be made no later than three days after election day. They will be done during the final count and totals will be released in about two weeks.

