Comedian Stephen Fry focus of blasphemy complaint: report

Police in Ireland are refusing to comment on a blasphemy complaint and investigation involving British comedian Stephen Fry.

The inquiry came to light when the Irish Independent newspaper reported Saturday that a member of the public had contacted police about remarks Fry made in 2015 to Irish broadcaster RTE.

The individual told the newspaper it was his duty to complain under the Defamation Act, which makes blasphemy a crime punishable by a fine of up to 25,000 euros ($27,500.)

In the interview, Fry was asked what he would say if he were confronted by God.

He replied: “How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It’s not right.”

Police say they won’t comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Fry’s agent, Christian Hodell, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.