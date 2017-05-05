Two Alberta teens killed in high impact crash

A serious high speed crash east of Lethbridge has killed two teenagers.

Emergency crews from Coaldale responded to this scene around 3:30 Thursday afternoon involving a Ford F-350 pickup and a semi truck. The vehicles slammed into each other at the intersection of Township Road 100 and Range Road 192. RCMP say the semi was traveling westbound when it was hit by the southbound truck, causing the semi and its trailer to flip at least once.

The two teens inside the truck, a 17-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on scene. Both of the victims are from the Taber area. The 25-year-old driver of the semi was not seriously hurt, but was taken to hospital in Lethbridge as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.