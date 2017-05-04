Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in northeast Edmonton

A 61-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run collision in northeast Edmonton in March.

At around 1 a.m. on March 29, a 53-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near Century Casino, in the area of Fort Road and 131 Avenue.

Several witnesses in the area came to the woman’s aid, as did a passing police officer, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was Edmonton’s fifth traffic fatality of 2017.

Police were searching for a dark-coloured SUV that was seen driving south on Fort Road.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

On Thursday, police said Tuyen Trong Hung was charged with careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.