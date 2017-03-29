Woman, 53, killed in northeast Edmonton hit-and-run collision

A pedestrian was killed in an early morning hit-and-run collision in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Edmonton police said the 53-year old woman was hit just after 1 a.m. on Fort Road near 131 Avenue, in front of the Century Casino. The woman was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured SUV that was seen driving away. Investigators have spoken with several witnesses and are looking at casino security camera footage.

As of 5 a.m., the southbound lanes of Fort Road are closed from 135 Avenue to 130 Avenue as police investigate.