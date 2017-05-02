Man airlifted to Edmonton after head-on crash south of Rocky Mountain House

A 67-year-old man is recovering in an Edmonton hospital after his minivan collided head on with a semi-truck south of Rocky Mountain House on Monday.

The RCMP said officers were called to the crash on Highway 22, between Range Road 65A and Township Road 37-2, just before 5:30 p.m.

They said it’s believed the minivan was headed north on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with the southbound semi-truck.

The driver of the minivan was rushed to Rocky Mountain House Hospital with serious injuries before being airlifted via STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton.

On Tuesday, police said the man was listed in stable condition.

The 54-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Mounties said the truck, which had a double trailer, was hauling lumber but the load did not spill.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.