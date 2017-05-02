Traffic
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Rocky Mountain House: RCMP

The RCMP are investigating after an 84-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by a truck in Rocky Mountain House on Monday.

Police said they were called to the collision in a crosswalk at 54 Street and 53 Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

They said the victim was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Calgary hospital via a STARS air ambulance. The man later died of his injuries in hospital.

Mounties did not say what led to the crash or whether charges are expected to be laid.

