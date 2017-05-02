Timeline: London bus rapid transit

Londoners’ comments and concerns about the future of the city’s bus rapid transit (BRT) plans will be the focus of a public participation meeting at Budweiser Gardens on Wednesday, the second on the topic.

Residents, business owners, proponents, and opponents are expected to come out for the meeting, which is slated to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funding for the $560-million project will see city hall contribute $130 million, with upper levels of government filling the gap.

Proposed routes for the largest project in the city’s history aren’t expected to be finalized until June.

September 2014

With the municipal election less than two months away, Mayor Matt Brown unveils his mayoral campaign platform, with rapid transit front and centre. The document, made public on Sept. 10, calls for ground to be broken on rapid transit within four years, as opposed to a previous 15-year projection.

October 2014

Londoners hand Matt Brown and his campaign platform a landslide election victory on Oct. 27. “I think what we see here is a community that’s ready to turn the page, a community that’s ready for positive change,” said Brown the day after. Brown and the new council would be officially sworn in Dec. 1.

August 2015

During 2016 budget talks, London Transit (LTC) requests a 4.6 per cent increased investment from the city over the previous year in order to make improvements to service. The boost in funding is also to move forward with and prepare for rapid transit, says councillor and LTC board member Phil Squire.

November 2015

A new report going before the city’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee outlines four alternatives for rapid transit in London, but suggests a hybrid network as the preferred option.

City council unanimously endorses a staff recommendation to pursue a “hybrid” transit system that would combine Bus Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit (LRT) with an estimated price tag of $880 million.

April 2016

The city says a new business case shows the best model to pursue is full Bus Rapid Transit, instead of the hybrid model previously endorsed by city council.

June 2016

London Plan receives unanimous approval from council — part of the plan calls to shape city around rapid transit.

August 2016

City staff report heads to council, recommends firm doing environmental assessment work be paid additional $1.6 million.

After debating whether to make the BRT plan public and then approving the request to make BRT plan public, the BRT plan is made public.

October 2016

Mayor Matt Brown announces plan to seek second term

Brown talks big at Big City Mayors’ Caucus — says the city has a strong business case for BRT plans and should feel positive about the possibility of receiving money from the federal government.

January 2017

The city’s rapid transit implementation working group is told Jan. 12 the city may need to alter one of the four arteries proposed for the BRT system, in particular, the plan to have the buses run down Dundas Street through the Old East Village. Two potential alternatives are devised: to have buses run both ways down King Street, leaving one lane for traffic, or to have buses run one way down Dundas and snake the opposite direction down King.

The cost of the BRT plan rises by about 10 per cent. Queen’s Park had requested the project’s contingency fund be increased from 40 to 50 per cent in case of unforeseen costs, and the cost of electric buses adds over $6 million to the plan.

Western University’s Board of Governors softens language of requirements from the city regarding BRT on campus on Jan. 26. A list of 15 “conditions” the city would be required to abide by is renamed 15 “issues.”

February 2017

City councillors get an in-depth look at plans for bus rapid transit on Feb. 9. Some of the major developments include a potential restructuring of King Street to have it prioritize rapid transit with dedicated east and westbound BRT lanes. Plans for a 900-metre long tunnel on Richmond Street stretching from Central Avenue to St. James Street are also unveiled.

Local merchants opposed to the bus rapid transit plan form Down Shift, a grassroots organization representing taxpayers, concerned citizens, neighbourhood associations, and local business owners. In response, BRT proponents create a similar grassroots organization in early March called Shift Happens. Down Shift would later add anti-BRT lawn and window signs to the mix on Mar. 30, followed by Shift Happens.

March 2017

A $53-million lawsuit is filed against the city by Danforth London over their development project at King and Clarence Streets, a project they say would be hampered by the city’s BRT plan. The intersection is set to become a downtown hub for the bus rapid transit system.

A petition calling on the London Downtown Business Association (LDBA) to withdraw support for the BRT plan begins to circulate among downtown merchants. The petition cites a lack of consultation between the board and business owners. The petition would receive more than 130 signatures by mid-March. In the wake of the petition, the LDBA commits to consult and survey members on bus rapid transit.

The federal government announces the investment of $37 million into 54 infrastructure projects across London; $8 million will go toward the design and study of London’s BRT plan.

April 2017

City council votes on April 4 to have city staff look into alternative route options.

The idea of a King Street route alternative called a “couplet” gains traction at a public input session for King Street and Queens Avenue business owners on April 25 at Centennial Hall. Instead of having two lanes of rapid transit on King Street in the downtown, an eastbound BRT lane could run on King while a westbound lane could run on Queens. Fewer than two dozen attend the session.

Alternatives for the north bus rapid transit corridor are unveiled by Shift London, and include either a railway underpass on Richmond Street for both BRT and vehicles, building no tunnel or underpass at all, or moving the route to Wharncliffe and Western Roads. While the underpass would cost less than the proposed tunnel, it would require the razing of several blocks of either the east or west sides of Richmond Street. Meantime, Wharncliffe Road property owners attend a meeting at Centennial Hall on April 26 to voice concerns about the potential loss of land to road widening.

May 2017



City hall hosts first-ever public participation meeting at Budweiser Gardens May 3

City council scheduled to vote on transit routes May 15

June 2017

Updated business case will be presented to city council (if proposed routes are approved and unchanged)

July 2017