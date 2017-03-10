London’s rapid transit implementation working group recommends additional public input meeting

London’s rapid transit implementation working group hopes city hall will host another public input meeting for residents concerned about the rapid transit proposal.

The group recommended three motions during Thursday’s meeting: discuss impacts and mitigation strategies with businesses, have staff develop two alternative routes, and recommended holding another public participation meeting.

Tempers flared at the beginning of the meeting between city staff and the chair of the working group.

Coun. Phil Squire called out staff for adding to the agenda only a day before the meeting.

“It’s very difficult to chair a committee where I don’t know what’s going to be presented by staff at the meeting, and quite frankly it’s a consistent challenge with this committee,” he said. “The members of this committee contact me and say ‘what’s going on Mr. Chair? why aren’t we getting reports in advance? why are the presentations not matching up to what we’ve been told?'” he said.

The criticism prompted a defense from Mayor Matt Brown, who asked Squire to “lower the temperature” and allow staff to do their jobs.

The tension settled as staff presented reports on a public information session, and preferred routes that runs in an L shape on King and Clarence and a seven shape that runs on King and Wellington.

Coun. Tanya Park pressed staff on addressing public concern.

“We’ve heard that staff has heard the concerns of the public, and not yet have I heard how we’re going to work toward addressing them,” she said.

Commercial realtor George Georgeolopulous was not satisfied with the working group’s decisions. He’s worried a public participation meeting will be strategically timed when people are out of town.

“They talked about May, they were unsure as to when it was going to happen so it’s going to be really important to watch that it does happen during the time that people are actually in London and not on holidays,” Georgeolopulous said.

Among the biggest concerns recently raised by downtown merchants include the uncertainty surrounding the proposed route along King Street and disruption to business access along Richmond Street during construction.

City staff initially indicated they would be unwilling to change their route recommendations.

City politicians still need to vote at the committee level on the three motions endorsed by the working group. If approved, the motions will head to full council for a final vote.