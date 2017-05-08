London council vote on BRT tunnel 1 week away

To dig or not to dig? That will be the question London city council will have to decide one week from Monday.

During a public meeting at Budweiser Gardens on May 3, around 900 people showed up to voice their concerns about the $560-million bus rapid transit (BRT) initiative. Issues were raised about accessibility, ridership, and the financial impact to businesses along the proposed routes during construction.

The Richmond Street tunnel would run from Central Avenue, under the CP Rail tracks, exiting at St. James Street. The tunnel would only be accessible to buses and emergency vehicles.

The cost of the tunnel is estimated to be $90 million, or around one fifth of the BRT project price tag. Many downtown business owners have called for an alternate route, such as moving the line west to Wharncliffe Road.

“There’s no question in my mind that the Richmond corridor is the stronger argument from the business case perspective,” said Mayor Matt Brown.

“That’s where people work, that’s where people live, and that really is the best option.”

Coun. Phil Squire opposes the tunnel and says he hopes there will be another option on the table next week.

“There’s just too many risks involved in the tunnel,” said Squire.

“I think the risks and the cost and damage to Richmond Row far outweighs the benefits, so I’m really looking for an alternative, I really am.”

Heading into next week’s debate, London has four council members who support tearing up Richmond Street, three opposed, and at least five who remain undecided.

Where does your councillor stand?

Mayor Matt Brown – Supports tunnel

Ward 1 Michael van Holst – Doesn’t support tunnel

Ward 2 Bill Armstrong – Doesn’t support tunnel

Ward 3 Mo Salih – Did not respond

Ward 4 Jesse Helmer – Supports tunnel

Ward 5 Maureen Cassidy – Undecided, leaning support for tunnel

Ward 6 Phil Squire – Doesn’t support tunnel

Ward 7 Josh Morgan – Will not vote due to conflict

Ward 8 Paul Hubert – Undecided, leaning support for tunnel

Ward 9 Anna Hopkins – Undecided

Ward 10 Virginia Ridley – Undecided, open to discussion

Ward 11 Stephen Turner – Did not respond

Ward 12 Harold Usher – Supports tunnel

Ward 13 Tanya Park – Supports tunnel

Ward 14 Jared Zaifman – Undecided, wants further studies into cost and impact

Of course, these positions are subject to change with Monday’s debate.

Last week, the Argyle Community Association raised concerns over the eastern leg of the proposed routes that a transit hub based at Fanshawe College is too isolated. They would like to see the route moved closer to Argyle Mall, which would benefit more riders.

Most people who spoke at last Wednesday’s public meeting were opposed to BRT, with many also calling for a referendum.

London city council will meet to decide on the bus routes on Monday, May 15.