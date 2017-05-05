Argyle Community Association urges changes to proposed BRT eastern route

As concerns about London’s proposed bus rapid transit (BRT) routes continue to mount, another group is speaking out.

The Argyle Community Association recently conducted an online survey of its members, getting about 107 responses. According to the results, its members aren’t happy with the eastern route which proposes a transit hub based at Fanshawe College.

Members believe the college is too isolated and would prefer the transit hub be located at Argyle Mall, or close to it.

“People want to see transit improved,” association chair Shawn Lewis told AM980.

“But they want it to work for everyone and they feel that the routes that we have right now — particularly, the east route — don’t work for residents of the east end.”

Lewis adds many young families and professionals live closer to Argyle and many students already live close to school.

“Many of them are living a stone’s throw from campus. Sure, they might take the bus downtown on a Friday night to the Ceeps or Joe Kools or wherever, but day to day, they’re not wandering far from campus and they’re probably not taking the bus.”

Lewis says they want fair consideration and for more neighbourhood-level consultation before BRT moves further.