BRT wheels in motion with $8M federal funding announcement

The federal government is investing $37 million into 54 infrastructure projects across London, including $8 million for the city’s bus rapid transit plan, SHIFT.

A breakdown of all the projects shows that nearly $6 million of the BRT funding will be used for transit engineering, and $1.5 million will be used for the plan’s environmental assessment.

“The support is very preliminary,” said London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos. “It is for the support of design, and it is for the support of studies undertaken to look at BRT and how it might best function in the city, how it can best provide a more efficient, effective service for transit users.”

“I have to say, I can’t stop smiling,” Mayor Matt Brown told politicians and transit officials on hand for the announcement this morning at the London Transit Commission headquarters on Highbury Ave.

Mayor Matt Brown says this is a major step for BRT and Dundas Place, and he looks forward to future announcements of this nature.

“This funding from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund will help us take a major step forward for the largest project that London has ever undertaken. We can now begin detail design work on our SHIFT rapid transit plans. This project is going to have over a billion dollars in economic, environmental, and transportation benefits when it comes to fruition.”

Another $8 million is allocated for the Dundas Place project, as part of a list of projects the federal government is investing in, in London.

The funding comes as part of larger $50.5-million boost into 114 projects in 10 municipalities across Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham-Kent, Windsor, and St Thomas.