Council could finalize London’s bus rapid transit routes this week

After months of heated debate, city politicians could make a final decision this week on the proposed routes for London’s bus rapid transit (BRT) plan.

Council will hold a final vote on Tuesday on whatever recommendation is made by the strategic priorities and policy committee, which is meeting at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Just last Friday, city staff tabled now route recommendations which abandoned plans for a 900-metre tunnel under Richmond Row after the estimated cost nearly doubled from $90 million to $170 million.

READ MORE: Staff recommending Richmond St. BRT corridor without tunnel, King/Queens couplet

Instead, staff are recommending a Richmond Street corridor with an at-grade crossing at the Oxford Street intersection, where rapid transit buses will have to wait when trains are going by.

Mayor Matt Brown has long championed the tunnel option, and wouldn’t say whether he supports the new recommendation.

“A whole lot more information is now available, the price tag has gone up substantially,” said Brown. “We need to look at this information, we need to consider it, and we need to make sure that we’re delivering the right rapid transit system for London.”

READ MORE: Timeline: London bus rapid transit

According to city manager Martin Hayward, the city had conversations with CP Rail about moving the train tracks elsewhere.

“There is not a desire on the part of CP to relocate,” said Hayward. “And it would be very, very expensive to do, and we’re talking billions.”

Coun. Bill Armstrong has put forward a motion, suggesting council lobby the federal government to support moving CP trains onto CN tracks within the city.

“This is an option that has not been part of the discussion at any point and some people have said ‘we want these trains out of London, move them out of London, that will solve the problem,’ [but] it’s a billion-dollar problem then, it’s not affordable,” Armstrong said. “That’s the great part of this [option I’m proposing], we don’t have to lay any tracks down, they’re there.”

In a press release issued on Friday, Armstrong argues “CP and CN track sharing can be seen today in Sudbury Ontario, however this is not the only municipality to request and have success with track sharing.”

READ MORE: New survey suggests majority of respondents opposed to BRT plan

The price tag for the project is now estimated at $440 million. If approved, city staff hope to update the bus rapid transit plan business case by July.