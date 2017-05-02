Entertainment
May 2, 2017 12:17 am
Updated: May 2, 2017 12:43 am

IN PHOTOS: The Met Gala’s most eye-popping looks

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Rihanna arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between" in New York, New York on May 1, 2017.

EPA/Justin lane
The stars came out in a cavalcade of glitzy fashion for the Met Gala on Monday night.

The event, a benefit that marked the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, brought out some of the world’s most famous names in some truly stunning looks.

Rihanna was a highlight of the night in a Kawakubo-inspired dress that looked to have been made of flower petals.

And so was Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion, her hair standing atop her head like an elegant black ribbon.

Here are some of the most standout looks from the 2017 Met Gala:

Rihanna

Rihanna at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Celine Dion

Celine Dion at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by David Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Zendaya at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.

Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
  • With files from The Associated Press

