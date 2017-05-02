IN PHOTOS: The Met Gala’s most eye-popping looks

The stars came out in a cavalcade of glitzy fashion for the Met Gala on Monday night.
The event, a benefit that marked the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, brought out some of the world’s most famous names in some truly stunning looks.
Rihanna was a highlight of the night in a Kawakubo-inspired dress that looked to have been made of flower petals.
And so was Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion, her hair standing atop her head like an elegant black ribbon.
Here are some of the most standout looks from the 2017 Met Gala:
Rihanna
Rihanna at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Zendaya
Zendaya at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017.
