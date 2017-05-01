Edmonton could hit 20 C or more by the weekend

Last Monday, winter-weary Edmontonians were waking up to yet another round of fresh snowfall but this week, things are looking up for those still searching for signs of spring.

Alberta’s capital could see temperatures in excess of 20 C this week, most likely on Thursday, according to Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

Look at this upper ridge! Should get #yeg into the real HEAT Wed-Sat. Highs in the 17-23°C expected! #yegwx pic.twitter.com/rSisCMlPhG — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 1, 2017

“We’ll get a huge push of warm air due to an upper level ridge in the jet stream,” Beyer said Monday. “Not only will it be warm, it will be stable with a ton of sunshine expected through the middle of the week.

“This set up could give up the warmest temperatures of 2017 so far. The warmest we’ve been is 16.5 C from April 6. We could be close to 25 C by Friday.”

Friday will be the hottest day in your 7day forecast… should hit 23°. Get a good spot on the patio! #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/4IXlEmxqeI — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 1, 2017

Beyer said he projects the UV Index could be in the five to seven range – which is high – and recommends people apply sunscreen on the warmer days.

Despite the warmup, however, this is still Alberta and summer isn’t upon us just yet. Beyer is forecasting a cool down to take place on the weekend with temperatures dropping back down to about 10 C over the weekend.