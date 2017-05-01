Weather
May 1, 2017 8:11 pm
Updated: May 1, 2017 8:45 pm

Edmonton could hit 20 C or more by the weekend

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Jesse Beyer gives his weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area on May 1, 2017.

A A

Last Monday, winter-weary Edmontonians were waking up to yet another round of fresh snowfall but this week, things are looking up for those still searching for signs of spring.

READ MORE: Edmontonians bemoan the winter that will never end

Alberta’s capital could see temperatures in excess of 20 C this week, most likely on Thursday, according to Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

“We’ll get a huge push of warm air due to an upper level ridge in the jet stream,” Beyer said Monday. “Not only will it be warm, it will be stable with a ton of sunshine expected through the middle of the week.

“This set up could give up the warmest temperatures of 2017 so far. The warmest we’ve been is 16.5 C from April 6. We could be close to 25 C by Friday.”

Beyer said he projects the UV Index could be in the five to seven range – which is high – and recommends people apply sunscreen on the warmer days.

Despite the warmup, however, this is still Alberta and summer isn’t upon us just yet. Beyer is forecasting a cool down to take place on the weekend with temperatures dropping back down to about 10 C over the weekend.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton
Edmonton weather
Jesse Beyer
Spring
Spring weather
Sunscreen
UV Index
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News