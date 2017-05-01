Global BC recipes
Wild B.C. Salmon with vegetable and barley salad from Whistler

By Isabel Chung Fairmont Chateau Whistler

From Fairmont Chateau Whistler Executive Chef Isabel Chung

Pan Seared Wild B.C. Salmon

2 – 6oz pieces of wild BC salmon

Kosher salt and pepper

Grape seed oil

  1. Pat the filet of salmon dry, season to taste
  2. Heat pan over medium high heat, add grape seed oil and sear salmon until slightly caramelized
  3. Flip salmon, remove from heat and allow salmon to carry over until desired degree of doneness is reached, I recommend medium-rare to medium
  4. Set aside for assembly

 

Local Vegetable and Barley Salad

English peas, fava beans, asparagus tips (blanched)

Gem tomatoes (halved)

Tokyo turnip, baby beets, baby carrots, radish (blanched and cut)

1/2 cup Field Stone Organic Barley

4 cups water or vegetable stock

1 tsp Shallot (fine dice)

1 tsp grape seed oil

1 recipe tarragon vinaigrette

  1. Gather your favorite spring vegetables from the garden see above for some of my favorites!
  2. Cook organic barley in a pot of simmering vegetable stock till tender, drain and set aside.
  3. In a medium size pan over medium heat, sauté shallots until translucent, add barley and prepared vegetables and season to taste.
  4. Toss with tarragon vinaigrette (this salad is served warm)

 

Tarragon Vinaigrette

1 Tbsp Fresh chopped tarragon

4 Tbsp Lemon juice

1/2 cup Grape seed oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard (more if you love mustard, I like to use grainy mustard)

a drop or two of honey… if you want!

  1. Put all the ingredients in a bottle and shake!
  2. Set aside for use with the barley salad
  3. Keep the extra for salad tomorrow or the next day!

 

Extra Virgin Canola Oil Sabayon

1/2 cup Extra virgin canola oil

1/8 cup of white wine reduction

3 egg yolks

salt and pepper

fine herbs, chopped

1/4 lemon

  1. Whisk egg yolks with the white wine reduction, over a pot of simmering water until thickened and pale yellow in color
  2. Drizzle in the warmed canola oil, sauce is ready when it is glossy and thick
  3. Season to taste with salt and pepper, adjust acidity with the lemon
  4. Just before serving fold in chopped herbs, I like chives, tarragon, and flatleaf parsley
  5. if necessary… hold this sauce in a warm (neither hot nor cold) location as it is a fragile emulsification that will split if exposed to temperature extremes

