Wild B.C. Salmon with vegetable and barley salad from Whistler

From Fairmont Chateau Whistler Executive Chef Isabel Chung

Pan Seared Wild B.C. Salmon

2 – 6oz pieces of wild BC salmon

Kosher salt and pepper

Grape seed oil

Pat the filet of salmon dry, season to taste Heat pan over medium high heat, add grape seed oil and sear salmon until slightly caramelized Flip salmon, remove from heat and allow salmon to carry over until desired degree of doneness is reached, I recommend medium-rare to medium Set aside for assembly

Local Vegetable and Barley Salad

English peas, fava beans, asparagus tips (blanched)

Gem tomatoes (halved)

Tokyo turnip, baby beets, baby carrots, radish (blanched and cut)

1/2 cup Field Stone Organic Barley

4 cups water or vegetable stock

1 tsp Shallot (fine dice)

1 tsp grape seed oil

1 recipe tarragon vinaigrette

Gather your favorite spring vegetables from the garden see above for some of my favorites! Cook organic barley in a pot of simmering vegetable stock till tender, drain and set aside. In a medium size pan over medium heat, sauté shallots until translucent, add barley and prepared vegetables and season to taste. Toss with tarragon vinaigrette (this salad is served warm)

Tarragon Vinaigrette

1 Tbsp Fresh chopped tarragon

4 Tbsp Lemon juice

1/2 cup Grape seed oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard (more if you love mustard, I like to use grainy mustard)

a drop or two of honey… if you want!

Put all the ingredients in a bottle and shake! Set aside for use with the barley salad Keep the extra for salad tomorrow or the next day!

Extra Virgin Canola Oil Sabayon

1/2 cup Extra virgin canola oil

1/8 cup of white wine reduction

3 egg yolks

salt and pepper

fine herbs, chopped

1/4 lemon