Wild B.C. Salmon with vegetable and barley salad from Whistler

From Fairmont Chateau Whistler Executive Chef Isabel Chung
Pan Seared Wild B.C. Salmon
2 – 6oz pieces of wild BC salmon
Kosher salt and pepper
Grape seed oil
- Pat the filet of salmon dry, season to taste
- Heat pan over medium high heat, add grape seed oil and sear salmon until slightly caramelized
- Flip salmon, remove from heat and allow salmon to carry over until desired degree of doneness is reached, I recommend medium-rare to medium
- Set aside for assembly
Local Vegetable and Barley Salad
English peas, fava beans, asparagus tips (blanched)
Gem tomatoes (halved)
Tokyo turnip, baby beets, baby carrots, radish (blanched and cut)
1/2 cup Field Stone Organic Barley
4 cups water or vegetable stock
1 tsp Shallot (fine dice)
1 tsp grape seed oil
1 recipe tarragon vinaigrette
- Gather your favorite spring vegetables from the garden see above for some of my favorites!
- Cook organic barley in a pot of simmering vegetable stock till tender, drain and set aside.
- In a medium size pan over medium heat, sauté shallots until translucent, add barley and prepared vegetables and season to taste.
- Toss with tarragon vinaigrette (this salad is served warm)
Tarragon Vinaigrette
1 Tbsp Fresh chopped tarragon
4 Tbsp Lemon juice
1/2 cup Grape seed oil
1 tsp Dijon mustard (more if you love mustard, I like to use grainy mustard)
a drop or two of honey… if you want!
- Put all the ingredients in a bottle and shake!
- Set aside for use with the barley salad
- Keep the extra for salad tomorrow or the next day!
Extra Virgin Canola Oil Sabayon
1/2 cup Extra virgin canola oil
1/8 cup of white wine reduction
3 egg yolks
salt and pepper
fine herbs, chopped
1/4 lemon
- Whisk egg yolks with the white wine reduction, over a pot of simmering water until thickened and pale yellow in color
- Drizzle in the warmed canola oil, sauce is ready when it is glossy and thick
- Season to taste with salt and pepper, adjust acidity with the lemon
- Just before serving fold in chopped herbs, I like chives, tarragon, and flatleaf parsley
- if necessary… hold this sauce in a warm (neither hot nor cold) location as it is a fragile emulsification that will split if exposed to temperature extremes
