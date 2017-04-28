Crime
New trial ordered for man convicted of killing Calgary bartender Dexter Bain

Kyle Ledesma shot 36-year-old Dexter Bain to death in the northeast in November of 2010.

A new trial has been ordered for a man convicted of killing Calgary bartender Dexter Bain.

Bain was shot and killed on November 27, 2010 while closing up Our Place Pub.

A jury convicted Kyle Victor Ledesma of second-degree murder in March 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

In a written ruling released Friday, the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial for Ledesma.

Bain was renovating the pub, and on the night he was killed he was helping the owners by taking a shift as bartender, and closing up shop.

Bain was robbed at gunpoint, shot twice in the back with a .22 caliber revolver and left to die.

A date for the new trial has yet to be scheduled.

 

