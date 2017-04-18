Toronto police launch consultation on cruisers after criticism of ‘stealth grey’ cars

Months after Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders halted the rollout of a new design for the service’s cruisers due to mounting criticism, officers are asking for feedback on what the vehicles should look like.

The “service vehicle design survey,” which was posted online Tuesday evening, has 14 questions that ask about base colours, font design, letter and crest sizing, and prominence of different elements for the Toronto Police Service’s marked (“Scout”) cars. There are currently more than 700 marked vehicles and the vehicles last approximately four-and-a-half years.

The consultation comes after Toronto City Council approved a motion in November 2016 calling on the Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) to maintain the current white vehicles with red-and-blue stripes “due to growing public concern about the military-style “stealth” grey police cruisers proposed for purchase.” The TPSB subsequently directed Toronto police staff to conduct a consultation and report back to the board.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told Global News Tuesday evening that the new design is aimed at modernizing the look of the fleet. She said the last major redesign was in the mid-1980s, but said all options are being considered.

“If all of the feedback that we get is predominately around (the current cars), then we can consider keeping that design,” Gray said, adding the service is asking about various aspects of the vehicles.

“We wanted to use the opportunity of the lifecycle to come up with a new design … we’re open to considering all options.”

Gray said there will be no extra expense in changing the vehicles’ paint as the new design will be rolled out when cruisers are replaced.

The service previously said it will still maintain some “stealth” traffic enforcement vehicles.

The online survey will be available until May 9. Gray said staff are aiming to report on the consultation results at the TPSB’s meeting later that month.