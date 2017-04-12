These twins were born 4 months early and 2 weeks apart. Today, they’re thriving

The weather was treacherous when Latroya Woolridge drove herself to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands hospital on a morning in January.

About five months pregnant with twins, she started feeling “intense pain,” and with husband Arthur out of town for work, she had little other choice than to make it there on her own.

“This was my first pregnancy but I knew this was not normal,” the Spring, Tex. resident told CBS affiliate KHOU.

Latroya delivered her daughter Amara at 24 weeks. Her birth came over four months early, a point that is “really right at the borderline of where babies will survive,” Dr. David Weisoly told the network.

Amara’s brother Arthur arrived two weeks later, weighing two pounds, two ounces.

Months later, the babies are thriving. They still haven’t gone home but their personalities are starting to show.

Little Arthur, for one, is a bit aggressive.

“I’m changing him or changing his clothes, changing his diaper, and if I’m taking too long, he will let me know,” his father said.

The twins still have some growing to do, but they could be heading home with mommy and daddy in a few weeks’ time.

“They were babies who we weren’t sure they were going to survive,” Weisoly said.

“We were up night after night with them and we see parents and babies and children that are happy.”