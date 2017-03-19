Twin toddlers’ slumber party caught on nanny cam

It’s either double the fun or double the trouble when you have twins.

For parents Jonathan and Susana Balkin, their twin boys were caught-on-camera having quite the slumber party instead of sleeping.

“My wife and I just heard a lot of giggling and playing so we’re just eavesdropping on them for a little while and we didn’t want to disturb them because they were having so much fun,” Jonathan told Global News.

The video posted on Jonathan’s Facebook page on March 13 has since garnered over 11-million views.

The Balkins who live in Manhattan, New York have a Nest home monitoring system that is constantly recording. In a time-lapsed version of the video, you can see twins Andrew and Ryan climbing out of their cribs, playing with pillows, going on and off the couch.

According to Jonathan, all the furniture is bolted to the wall and their room is really safe.

Eventually, it was getting late so the parents decided it was time to go to bed.

“Right when we cleaned up their room and put them back into the beds, they went right back at it,” Jonathan said.

He even gave them the regular talk: “Go to bed, go to sleep.”

“I guess they were just pretending to go to bed.”

Hoping to give the little ones more time to drain their energy, they let them have a little more fun.

Near the end of the video, both Susana and Jonathan came in the room to help settle down twins.

They even tried to take the little night lights on their cribs away.

“They don’t like that, so then they usually settle down. Because once the lights are gone they can’t see anything to play,” Jonathan said.

This isn’t the first time the pair were playing at the expense of sleep.

The Balkins have at least 10 other video of the two little gymnasts.

Although the video of their little jumping beans gave the parents quite a laugh, they hope to purchase “real” toddler beds without any sidings for the twins to climb out of.