South Edmonton duplex fire under investigation

Edmonton police and firefighters responded to a house fire at a duplex in the southside Rutherford neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the home on 16 Avenue SW between 121 and 123 Street at around 11 a.m. Friday.

A witness who lives nearby told Global News she was told to stay inside because of concerns regarding chemicals.

Huge scene here in SW #yeg for a house fire. Police, fire investigators. One witness says she was told to stay inside b/c of chemicals. pic.twitter.com/09dd7VWlWZ — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) April 7, 2017

Parents picking up their kids from the nearby Johnny Bright School told Global News the school was briefly on lockdown.

Two people who were being treated in ambulances on scene were later seen being led to police cruisers by officers, where they were seen being questioned by police officers and fire investigators.

The fire was brought under control and put out in under an hour.

The cause remains under investigation, and the district fire chief said a statement was coming later Friday afternoon.

More to come…