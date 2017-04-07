St. Albert homes evacuated as RCMP investigate ‘unfolding incident’

St. Albert residents are being asked to avoid an area of the city’s northeast as RCMP investigate an “unfolding incident.”

Limited information was released, but in a media release early Friday afternoon RCMP said a hazmat team from Edmonton was called in to “clear a residence” on Waverly Drive.

The RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team was also called in.

The incident forced the evacuation of some homes in the area as a precautionary measure but RCMP said there is no risk to the general public.

People on foot in the area are asked to stay away from the scene.

More to come…