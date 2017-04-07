St. Albert homes evacuated as RCMP investigate ‘unfolding incident’
A A
St. Albert residents are being asked to avoid an area of the city’s northeast as RCMP investigate an “unfolding incident.”
Limited information was released, but in a media release early Friday afternoon RCMP said a hazmat team from Edmonton was called in to “clear a residence” on Waverly Drive.
The RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team was also called in.
The incident forced the evacuation of some homes in the area as a precautionary measure but RCMP said there is no risk to the general public.
People on foot in the area are asked to stay away from the scene.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.