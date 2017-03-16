Amy Schumer shuts down internet troll news: ‘I am embarrassed for the journalists’

Amy Schumer is less upset with the trolls sabotaging her ratings and more upset with the “journalists” who write about it.

Schumer, 35, recently premiered her Netflix comedy special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special. Several outlets reported the stand-up special was receiving low star ratings on the streaming platform, but there may be a reason for the poor reception.

The website Splitsider suggested alt-right trolls are responsible for tanking Schumer’s ratings out of spite for the outspoken feminist.

Other examples of such alt-right attacks may include the overwhelmingly negative response to the all-women remake of Ghostbusters and the racist, sexist Twitter attack against Leslie Jones.

Schumer acknowledged the alleged attacks from alt-right trolls, but is far more upset with journalists who report the harassment as important news.

“I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that.”

“I am embarrassed for the ‘journalists’ who report on trolls activities as if it’s news,” she continued. “It’s indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that “viewers aren’t happy” with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do.”

The Trainwreck star has no qualms with haters of her work, “They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going.”

But she is very disappointed with the media outlets who chose to cover the story. “I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as ‘news’ this is what the current administration wants,” Schumer explained.

The Primetime Emmy-Award winner thanked her trolls, “It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth.”

And she told the media to step up their game, “Journalists do better it’s embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one!”