RCMP release sketch of suspect after armed police impersonators rob Leduc County man

The RCMP provided an update on Monday on their investigation of a disturbing home invasion in Leduc County last week and released a composite sketch of one of five suspects alleged to have taken part.

Police said the home was broken into by four men and one female at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 28. They said the suspects first knocked on the door and claimed to be police before kicking the door in and handcuffing the homeowner. While holding guns, police said the suspects told the man to open his safe.

According to Mounties, the suspects made off with three rifles, two shotguns and some other items and loaded them into the victim’s pickup truck before stealing that too.

At that point, police said the victim was able to get one hand out of the handcuffs and got a neighbour to help bring him to the Leduc RCMP detachment.

The RCMP said they believe the home invasion was targeted and that “the suspects were aware of certain property within this home.”

READ MORE: Armed police impersonators rob and handcuff man at Leduc County home: RCMP

On Monday, police said the stolen pickup truck was recovered late afternoon on March 1 and the woman driving it was arrested.

Kalisi Alona Harker, 39, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. A hearing was held and she was released on bail. Harker’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 9 in Leduc. The RCMP said Harker was not being charged in connection with the home invasion at this point.

Below is a composite sketch of one of the five suspects police are looking for in connection with the incident. He is described as being between 30 and 35 years old, 5’9″ tall, with short dark hair and a dark beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and a tan mask at the time of the home invasion.

Below is a description of the remaining suspects:

· A white man, about 40 years old, 5’11”, with brown eyes and darkish hair, wearing a blue windbreaker with blue jeans and a tan mask covering his mouth and nose as well as a police emblem with gold borders on a dark blue toque

· A white man about 50 years old, 6’3″, 220 to 240 lbs., sandy blond hair and light-coloured eyes with wrinkles under them, wearing a navy-blue windbreaker with what appeared to be police shoulder patches and a dark toque with a police patch as well as blue jeans and a tan mask

· A man in his mid-30s with dark hair and sideburns, brown eyes, 5’9″ tall, wearing a grey toque, blue jeans, dark coat and dark brown boots with white soles

· A white female, age unknown, 5’7″ tall, 130 to 170 lbs., with brown, wavy hair that goes below the shoulder, wearing a red coat

Police said it’s believed the man in his 50s appeared to be “in charge” during the robbery. The homeowner was the only person at home at the time and nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck, the suspects or the home invasion itself is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online.