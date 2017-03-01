Armed police impersonators rob and handcuff man at Leduc County home: RCMP

The RCMP is asking the public for help as they try to track down five people who broke into a Leduc County home, threatened the homeowner with guns, handcuffed him and stole the man’s guns.

Police said the home was broken into by four men and one female at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. They said the suspects first knocked on the door and claimed to be police before kicking the door in and handcuffing the homeowner. While holding guns, police said the suspects told the man to open his safe.

According to Mounties, the suspects made off with three rifles, two shotguns and some other items and loaded them into the victim’s pickup truck before stealing that too.

At that point, police said the victim was able to get one hand out of the handcuffs and got a neighbour to help bring him to the Leduc RCMP detachment.

The RCMP said they believe the home invasion was targeted and that “the suspects were aware of certain property within this home.”

Below is a description of the five suspects:

· A white female, age unknown, 5’7″ tall, 130 to 170 lbs., with brown, wavy hair that goes below the shoulder, wearing a red coat

· A white man, about 40 years old, 5’11”, with brown eyes and darkish hair, wearing a blue windbreaker with blue jeans and a tan mask covering his mouth and nose as well as a police emblem with gold borders on a dark blue toque

· A white man about 50 years old, 6’3″, 220 to 240 lbs., sandy blond hair and light-coloured eyes with wrinkles under them, wearing a navy-blue windbreaker with what appeared to be police shoulder patches and a dark toque with a police patch as well as blue jeans and a tan mask

· A white man between 30 and 35 years old, 5’9″ tall, with short dark hair and a dark beard and brown eyes, wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, no toque, and a tan mask

· A man in his mid-30s with dark hair and sideburns, brown eyes, 5’9″ tall, wearing a grey toque, blue jeans, dark coat and dark brown boots with white soles

The stolen pickup truck is described as a white 2009 Ford Ranger with Alberta licence plate BJX-0984.

Police said it’s believed the man in his 50s appeared to be “in charge” during the robbery. The homeowner was the only person at home at the time and nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck, the suspects or the home invasion itself is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them online.