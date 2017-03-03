Streaking Manitoba Moose win 4th in a row

The Manitoba Moose matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight victory on Friday.

The Moose built up a four goal lead through two periods and hung on for a 5-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Kyle Connor continued his tear scoring twice in the victory. Connor now has seven goals in just the last four games and 16 markers the season. Scott Kosmachuk ended a seven game goal scoring drought with his ninth goal of the season. Quinton Howden and JC Lipon also had goals with Lipon sealing the win with an empty netter with 1:30 remaining.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose add forward for road trip

The Moose surrendered three powerplay goals in the third period as the IceHogs made things interesting, battling back to within a single goal. Kyle Baun, Luke Johnson and Tyler Motte all scored with the man advantage but Rockford couldn’t muster the equalizer. Erik Gustafsson and Jeremy Langlois each had two assists in a losing cause.

The IceHogs outshot the Moose 41-27 including 18-9 in the third period alone. Eric Comrie made 38 saves for Manitoba. The Moose chased Mac Carruth from the net in the second period after he allowed four goals on 18 shots in less than 24 minutes. Lars Johansson was perfect the rest of the way as he stopped all 18 shots he faced.

The Moose finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay.

Manitoba’s fourth straight win matches a season best, with the Moose also winning four in a row in early November.

Scott Glennie, Jimmy Lodge and Nelson Nogier were among the Moose players who sat out with injuries.

The Moose continue their four game road trip on Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals beginning at 6:00 pm.

RELATED: Kyle Connor stays red hot as Manitoba Moose win 3rd straight